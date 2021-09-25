Ondo Police Arrest Dog For Biting AAUA Student’s Private Parts

A Boerboel dog, named Charlie, has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force for biting the private parts of a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Ondo State.

The dog was said to have bitten the student on Thursday evening at a popular off-campus hostel around the institution’s permanent site.

The dog owner was said to be training it with the aim of making it mate with another friend’s own.

It was in the process of training that Charlie got aggressive and aimed at the friend’s private part.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital where doctors are currently battling to help him.

The police were later called in to arrest dog.

A picture seen by SaharaReporters showed the dog being chained to a police van.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/24/ondo-police-arrest-dog-biting-university-student%E2%80%99s-private-parts

