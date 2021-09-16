One Dies As Soldiers Arrest Policeman With 370 Bullets In Jos (Photo)

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), on Thursday, intercepted two suspects with 370 rounds of ammunition.

The bullets were concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder with registration number Plateau LGT 772 JN.

The driver had attempted to maneuvre the military check point at Werreng along road Barkin Ladi – Jos, the Plateau capital.

“The car hit the barricade which resulted in the death of one of the suspects”, Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of them is Sergeant Azi Jonathan, a 30-year old police traffic warden. The deceased is Nengak Daniel, 60 years.

His body has been handed over to the Police Divisional Headquarters at Barkin Ladi, while Jonathan is undergoing further interrogation.

Other items recovered were N205,070, one empty case of ammunition, one dagger, a torchlight, 3 Techno phones, national identity card, 3 wraps of cannabis and a bag containing clothing materials.

The Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali has commended the troops for their vigilance.

Ali reiterated the determination of the military command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He urged law-abiding citizens to continue with their normal activities and provide security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.

A similar bust was made last month when a man heading to Jos was arrested with 320 bullets.



