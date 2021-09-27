Onuachu Scores Hatrick To Power Genk Past RFC Seraing

Paul Onuachu scored a hat-trick tonight for Genk to move to third place on the Belgian league table courtesy of a 3-0 home win over promoted Seraing.

Onuachu, 27, has now netted nine goals in the Belgian league.

He opened scoring in the 42nd minute, before he made it 2-0 two minutes later.

He then completed his treble in the 49thminute.

It could even have been four goals on the night for the giant Super Eagles centre-forward, but his effort in the 34th minute was chalked off.

He is now just a goal shy of the leading scorer in the league.

This month, he reached a milestone of 50 goals for Genk.

Last season, he was crowned Goal King in Belgium thanks to his 33 goals in the league.

Genk are now third on the table with 17 points from nine matches, a point behind leaders and champions Club Brugge.

