Ooni Of Ife Urge NAFDAC To Intensify Campaigns Against Fake Drugs

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to intensify campaigns against fake and counterfeit drugs in the country.

Oba Ogunwusi made the remarks when the management of the agency paid him a courtesy call at his palace on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

The Ooni commended the effort of the agency in sensitizing the general public on necessary steps to take on proper medication.

According to him, NAFDAC has been contributing its quota to the development of the country by orientating the citizenry on steps to take to safeguard their health.

The Royal Father called on stakeholders in the health sector to join NAFDAC in the fight against fake drugs.

Oba Ogunwusi pledged his support for the agency in the campaign against counterfeit and fake drugs.

Earlier, the Director of Special Duties in the Agency, Alhaji Abubakar Jimoh, described the Ooni as a “philosopher of this era”.

Jimoh, who represented NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, lauded Oba Ogunwusi for his fatherly role, especially during the upsurge of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said the fumigating machines distributed by the traditional ruler in all the 36 states and FCT, was a sign of his genuine interest in the health of the people.

Jimoh said that the NAFDAC had intensified its campaign against the hawking of drugs, drug abuse, loading of groundnut oil in kerosene tankers, among others.

According to him, the agency is also campaigning against the use of carbide to ripe bananas and plantain, which can result in cancer of the liver.

Jimoh advised the nursing mothers on six months of exclusive breastfeeding to ensure healthy babies.

He warned the youths against the use of codeine and tramadol, adding that the drugs have adverse effects on their health.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/09/ooni-of-ife-sends-message-to-nafdac/

