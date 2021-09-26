Oritse Femi Involved In A Ghastly Auto Crash In Ogun (Pictures)

Nigerian artiste, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele popularly known by his stage name as Oritse Femi, was involved in an auto crash in Saapade area of Ogun State.

The artiste who went to perform in a wedding ceremony was on his way back when the incident occurred.

The singer who is hospitalised after his car somersaulted along Saapade area of Ogun State, took to social media to thank God for surviving what could have ended his life.

He posted pictures of the incident with the captions:

“THANK YOU ALMIGHTY”

“GOD IS GREAT”

“GOU YOU ARE WONDERFUL”

“THANK YOU GOD”

Thank you so much for all the well wishes.

There is a thin line between life and death.

I’m thankful to still be alive. Accident is not something you wish on your enemy.

It was really scary but God came through.

We are only looking for what to eat, may we not meet with what will eat us.

Once again, a big thank you to everyone.

Recovering from the trauma and grateful to be alive.

Please let’s stay safe out there!

Government abeg make una repair roads and build better hospitals!

#thankgodforlife �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUSwy4Fsc6C/?hl=en

