Nigeria Super Falcons players showed off their dance moves to Ayra Starr’s song.

The Super Falcons players had some free time before their next Aisha Buhari Cup match.

During their free time, Asisat Oshoala and three other team mates showed impressive dance skills.

They all danced to Ayra Starr’s song named, Bloody Samaritan and did the vibe style moves.

Asisat Oshoala also showed her twerking skills as her teammates said: “e dey shake”.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j49ewaAn25w

