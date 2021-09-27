Osimhen Scores As Napoli Beat Cagliari To Top Serie A

Victor Osimhen scored again as Napoli climbed to the top of Serie A table, he was a torn to the Cagliari defence, as he also won a penalty for his side.

After his brace against Sampdoria on Thursday, Osimhen got Luciano Spalletti’s side off to a flying start at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with his 11th-minute opener courtesy of Piotr Zielinski’s assist.

Osimhen was involved again when a low-key match was settled in the 57th minute, the in-form Nigeria attacker being cleaned out by Diego Godin and Insigne lashing home the subsequent penalty to ensure a simple win.

The Nigeria international has now scored at least a goal in his last four matches for Napoli across all competitions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bulHH-W6x6M

Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/osimhen-leads-napoli-to-top-of-serie-a-table-scores-one-creates-penalty/

