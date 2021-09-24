The two top men have made fantastic starts to their respective seasons so far with Osimhen grabbing 5 goals in 5 matches and Onuachu chipping in with 5 goals in 9 appearances.

The real headache is for Nigerian head coach Rohr who has to constantly decide who to play upfront between the tow talismen with Leicester City’s Iheanacho also a contender for the starting Super Eagles jersey.

Napoli’s Osimhen is backed to have a very successful season this year with full praises from his coach for his recent performances and Onuachu rewarding his new contract with Genk with a brace over the weekend.

https://kikiotolunews.com/osimhen-vs-onuachu-start-one-and-bench-one/

