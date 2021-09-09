Osinbajo Attends Funeral Of Dapo Abiodun’s Dad

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

*OSINBAJO AT FUNERAL OF OGUN STATE GOVERNOR’S DAD: PA ABIODUN WAS A RARE BREED, SERVED HIS FAMILY, COMMUNITY & NATION WELL*

Many will continue to celebrate the life and times of late Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, not just because of his achievements, but because of the inheritance he left for hundreds of thousands of people, including his own children, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this today at the St. James Anglican Church in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, where he attended the funeral Service of Pa Abiodun, father of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

According to the Vice President, the late Pa Abiodun was “a rare breed, a man who served his family, who served his community, his nation, and his God; and he served them well.”

“On behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Government of Nigeria, I extend my very sincere condolence, first to Mama, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, and to His Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; his wife, the First Lady of Ogun State; and all of the siblings and members of the family. Please accept our sincere condolences, and as we celebrate today, we pray that the Almighty God will continually bless you and bless the family,” the VP stated.

Continuing in his tribute to the man fondly called “Baba Teacher”, the VP said, “he enjoyed the grace of God and the mercies of God. If you look at his biography, you will find that he, truly in an exceptional way, enjoyed the mercies of God. For a man in his time to have been a graduate, with a degree in English and English Literature, a Masters degree and then a PhD, about 50- 60 years ago; truly, such a person is blessed.

“But he did not take that grace for granted. He gave back to society, he became a teacher, a teacher of teachers. And we all celebrate him and we celebrated even his lifetime. ‘Baba Teacher’ taught so many and gave back to so many. And he kept giving back to his community and serving the church.

“And one of the things that we would see is what he was able to do, to give his children. The truth of the matter is that, as Scripture says, a good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children. That inheritance is not just in possessions, it is not in money, it is the gospel of Jesus Christ which he gave to His Children and, of course, all of those that he came across. And through that, he impacted the work of the gospel.

The VP added that “by giving that precious gift, he left an indelible mark, a mark that must continue for generations, because the gospel is a gospel of integrity, and a gospel that promises eternal life.”

Other dignitaries present at the event include former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his wife; the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; State Governors, including those of Lagos, Kebbi, Ondo and Ekiti states; members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite; Youths and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare; and the Aviation Minister, Mr. Hadi Sirika.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastors E.A Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, were also in attendance; alongside other ministers of God, including the Anglican Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo; the Most Revd Dr. Michael Olusina Fape, who preached.

