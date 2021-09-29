Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Pictures)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the highest decision making meeting in the nation, the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja

Last week Wednesday, The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a total of N1,039,000,000 for contracts variation in the ministries of Health and Water Resources for the upward review of contract for the emergency supply, installation and maintenance of the 38 oxygen plants across the country in the sum of N836 million and N203 million was approved as the revised estimate cost for the consultants supervising Bagwai Water Dam Irrigation project in Bagwai council area of Kano State.

Also, a sum of N121 million was approved for the refurbishment of some of the dilapidated equipment and furniture at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUZoKDJgKU3/?utm_medium=copy_link

