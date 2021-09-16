Osun Governor Signs Anti-Open Grazing Law, Defaulters Risk One Year Imprisonment

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has signed into law the bill prohibiting open grazing in the state.

The bill, which was passed by the Osun State House of Assembly on Thursday, August 12, prohibited a minor from grazing and provided for establishment of ranches.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, while commenting on the key components of the bill after the lawmakers had passed it, said, “A minor is prohibited from grazing, rearing or herding of livestock except under the supervision of an adult.

“A minor who contravenes the provision of Section 3 (4) committed an offence, and the guardian or parent of the minor or owner of the livestock as the case may be, shall be vicariously liable on conviction to a fine of N300,000.

“Any herdsman or pastoralist who attacks or threatens to track any farmer, person or commuter whether or not injury is occasioned by the attack shall be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than one year without an option of fine.

“Conveyance of livestock on foot from one destination to another in the state is prohibited, except such movement is by rail wagon or truck or pick-up wagon and is within 7am and 6pm.”

Confirming the signing of the bill on Wednesday during a chat, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said “it has been signed into law.

“And I believe the law will be diligently implemented by all authorities concern to promote peace and ensure harmony among the residents.”Source https://punchng.com/osun-open-grazing-law-defaulters-risk-one-year-imprisonment/

