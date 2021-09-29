Osun Police Give Details Of Bank Robbery In Iragbiji

The Osun State Police Command has reacted to the attack by armed robbers on a branch of Wema Bank in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, AMILOADED reports.

It would be recalled that a branch of Wema Bank was on Tuesday evening attacked by the armed robbers in the state.

However, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Sp Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, while reacting to the incident via a statement on Wednesday noted that the assailants numbering about twenty attacked the Iragbiji Divisional Police Headquarters and the Wema Bank on Tuesday.

Olawoyin stated, “The armed robbers numbering about twenty (20) came in commando-like style with about 4 vehicles and simultaneously attacked Iragbiji Divisional Police Headquarters and Wema Bank Iragbiji.

“The robbers invaded the Police Divisional Headquarters and Wema Bank with sporadic shooting and launching of explosive devices in an attempt to disorganize, incapacitate and destabilize the police who were in a fierce gun battle with them while robbing Wema Bank simultaneously. As a result, some parts of Divisional Police Headquarters was damaged. The dare devils also shot at a Police Armoured Personnel Carrier tyres with explosive devices.

“The robbers in a bid to gain entry into the bank blew off its security door with dynamite, ATM machine was also destroyed but an attempt to break into the bank strong room was foiled.

“It is very unfortunate that in the course of the incident, and during hot pursuit of the fleeing bandits, two (2) police inspectors namely; Inspector Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Inspector Odeyemi Ayinla respectively, were shot dead.

“The robbers on sighting the policemen comprising police tactical teams with local security outfits who promptly engaged them in a fierce gun duel took to a flight and abandoned their unexploded dynamites and two (2) of their vehicles. The Police, jointly with local security outfits have been combing the bushes in a bid to arrest the robbers, believed to have escaped with multiple injuries.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, therefore enjoins good people of the state to cooperate and collaborate with the Police by giving prompt and useful information to nip in the bud all criminal activities before incidents occur, as ‘Prevention is better than cure’, says an adage.

“The CP also appeals to members of the public to inform the Police of any suspected person or persons with gunshot/bullet wounds,” the police spokesperson stated



