https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWHThHc4XTw

‘That woman (side chick) will look like excreta to you, they will smell to you!..it is only me you will desire in the name of Jesus’ – Pastor leads prayers.

After the prayer point, the pastor urged the women to kiss their husbands as an affirmation of answered prayer.

