Oyan Dam Release: Lagos Alerts Residents Over Flood

OYAN DAM RELEASE: LAGOS ALERTS RESIDENTS

Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, alerted residents in areas contiguous to the Ogun River about the steady release of water from the Oyan Dam, urging everyone to standby in case there is a need to move from their locations.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said officials of the State have been monitoring the release, which was earlier announced through an advisory.

He listed areas where the release of water is being felt as Isheri North, Kara, Itowolo, Ajegunle, Majidun and Ogolonto, stressing that the intensity of rainfall recorded in Lagos and flow of connecting rivers determines the level of water that would be released by the Oyan Dam authorities.

He added that within the last week, the volume of water released had increased from 15,000 to 21,000 millilitres but reduced to 17,000 millilitres on Monday.

Bello stated that more water would be released from Oyan Dam and is expected to reach the peak in October, advising residents in low-lying areas to be on standby to move to higher grounds.

“Specifically, residents who live in the downstream of Isheri Olofin up to part of Agboyi will experience flooding as earlier predicted”, he noted.

The Commissioner, similarly, stressed that the Onikoyi/Agelete Community at IBA New Town in IBA Local Council Development Area may also experience flooding due to the proximity to Yewa River.

