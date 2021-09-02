Paralympics Tokyo2020: Iyiazi Claims Bronze As Nigeria Gets 8th Medal

#TeamNigeria has clinched her 8th medal in the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi claimed Bronze in the women’s Shotput F57, throwing Season’s Best 10.40m.

Women’s F57 shot put medals are in!

Safia Djelal #ALG takes #Gold & a new World record! 11.29m

Mian Xu #CHN takes #Silver 10.81m

Eucharia Iyiazi #NGR grabs #Bronze 10.40m

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



@Paralympic Games

This is the 4th Paralympic Games for the 47-year-old, who specializes in the Women’s Javelin, Shotput and discus throws.

Iyiazi claimed a Silver medal in Athens 2004, 2 Gold medals in Beijing 2008, a bronze medal in each of the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Games.

Nigeria so far, have three gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

