Passenger Boat Capsizes In Lagos, One Dies, 16 Rescued

One person has been confirmed dead while 16 others were rescued on Monday evening when a passenger boat named Temi 3 Global capsized in Lagos waters while enroute Ikorodu from Marina in Lagos.

According to a statement by the NIWA Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, the boat capsized after colliding with a floating object near Adekunle waterfront.

According to the Lagos Area Manager: “A 17-passenger boat named “TEMI 3 Global” which departed CMS Ferry Terminal at 16:35 hours enroute Ikorodu Ferry Terminal on 27th September, 2021 was involved in an accident.

“Fifteen minutes into the journey near Adekunle Waterfront, the boat hit an underwater obstacle which broke the hull of the boat and this resulted to the capsize of the boat.

“There were immediate mobilisation to the site of incident by the National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Marine Police, fishermen and other boat operators leading to the rescue of 16 persons while one person died on the way to the hospital.

“We sincerely condole with the family of the deceased and pray for the soul of the dead to rest in perfect peace.”



