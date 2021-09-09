The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and his wife, Folu Adenike Adeboye, celebrate their wedding anniversary today, September 8, Newspremises reports.

Today make it their 54th wedding anniversary.

Their son, Leke to took to his Instagram page this morning to celebrate them, and he wrote:

”Happy wedding anniversary. 54years. Wow! May God keep you both as you show us it’s possible.”

Adeboye was born on 2 March 1942 in Ifewara, near Ife, in Osun State, Nigeria.Born from a very humble background, he recalls that even poor people called them poor.

Pastor Adeboye was 25-year-old while his wife Foluke was 19-year-old when they got married on December 17, 1967.

He is a father of four children (three sons and a daughter) and several grandchildren from the marriage.

Congratulations to them!

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/clergyman-pastor-adeboye-and-wife-folu-celebrate-54th-wedding-anniversary/

