Pastor Forced To Marry Fiancée’s Corpse After She Died During Forced Abortion (Pix)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTSYY74NYSt/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTbTEbwYQ_E

Pastor disgraced and forced to marry fiancée’s corpse after she died when he allegedly aborted her pregnancy Pastor disgraced and forced to marry fiancée’s corpse after she died when he allegedly aborted her pregnancy her consent to save his reputation.

A pastor was forced to marry the corpse of his late fiancée who he is alleged to have killed by carrying out an abortion on her while she was unconscious.

Rev Dr. Sucess Emeka Sunday, who owns the church, Life Transformation Praying Ministry, in Akwakuma, Owerri, started dating Chioma Okoye 5 years ago and they got engaged in 2020 and started planning their wedding.

Chioma, 32, soon became pregnant while wedding plans were underway but the pastor didn’t want the baby as his church frowns upon pregnancy before marriage and it would damage his reputation.

The family of the deceased claim that Pastor Sunday invited Chioma over on Feb 24, 2021, and gave her a drink laced with a drug and she became unconscious after consuming it.

He reportedly took her to a hospital and asked for a doctor to terminate the pregnancy. The doctor is said to have refused but the pastor allegedly insisted.

During the procedure, Chioma reportedly started vomiting blood and the doctor advised that the deceased be taken to FMC.

At FMC, Rev. Sunday allegedly registered his fiancée with a different name and then called her family to let them know she was ill.

Chioma reportedly died before her family could intervene.

Wilfred Okoye, who released a statement on behalf of the family, said an autopsy showed there was a drug in her system and also showed that the pastor had allegedly tried to perform an abortion on her by himself while she was unconscious before eventually taking her to the hospital.

After being presented with the autopsy result, the pastor is said to have confessed to drugging her in order to terminate her pregnancy.

The family of the deceased made the pastor marry Chioma before her funeral.

She was buried on Tuesday, August 31 in Umuahia, Abia.

Her name on her obituary poster was changed to include the pastor’s name as a sign that he had married her.

Family members say churches still call Rev Sunday to preach and he’s still a theology teacher at Bethel Seminary.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...