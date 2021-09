Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunnamis International Gospel Center Abuja has advised Commedians to avoid using lies to crack Jokes rather, they should use genuine life stories that are funny.

The Abuja based pastor revealed in his church sermon that God doesn’t understand Joke but sees it as lies.

What do you think about this guys?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUR1IqbABXG/?utm_medium=copy_link

