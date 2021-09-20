Pastors Come To Our Shrine To Get Power – Prayer Warrior Turned Chief Priest’s Wife

How popular pastors come to our shrine to get power – Wife of Anambra chief priest

Lolo Ebelechukwu Obi, wife of the chief priest, Idemili Cultural Centre, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Ralph Ndidi Obi has revealed how pastors patronize her husband for powers.

In an interview with BBC pidgin, the young lady who got married to the chief priest eight years ago, said some popular pastors usually visit her husband seeking for spiritual power to enable them perform miracles in their churches.

She revealed that prior to her marriage with the chief priest, she was a prayer warrior in church, stressing that she was dismayed when she saw the secret of some ‘men of God’ who display power in church.

“After getting married to my husband, some pastors that I cannot even mention, I started seeing them here and my husband, the chief priest, usually works for them. .

“They used to come to him for power but when they return to their church, they will begin to cast the water spirit. We deliver people from spiritual husbands and wives. When you come to us, we just settle the spirit and you will go and marry your spouse”, she stated.

According to her, there is nothing wrong with being a traditional worshipper, saying Nigerians’ perception of the religion was wrong.

“When I was a prayer warrior in church, I used to see traditional worshippers as bad people but after marrying my husband, I found out that it is not even a bad thing”, she added.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/19/how-popular-pastors-come-to-our-shrine-to-get-power-wife-of-anambra-chief-priest/

