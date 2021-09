Fuji maestro Pasuma and his wife pays a visit to their daughter’s Naval base of operation at the United States of America. The video shows a real proud dad Pasuma while the daughter and wife appeared very reserved. Congrats to them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpFQmY3g4no

A Courtesy Visit to my Daughter(Khadijat Opeyemi Odetola)at her Naval Base in California with her Mum.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTi8o3grrhb/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...