PDP Governors Say They Are Prepared To Rescue Nigeria From “APC’s Misrule”

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have expressed readiness to reposition the party to rescue Nigeria from the alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said this while briefing the media after a seven-hour meeting of the Forum in Abuja, late on Wednesday.

He said, “We have been meeting since 3pm, meeting for about seven hours. Very fruitful deliberation.

“You must have seen that we received leaders of our party in various other states where we don’t have a governor.

“We had a robust discussion with them on how to move the party forward, bringing all the leaders together, not only working towards a best national convention, but even beyond that, so that we can continue to sustain the goodwill that PDP is enjoying in Nigeria, and send the right signal to Nigerians that we truly prepared and working together as a family to ensure that by the grace of God, come 2023, we present a very united force that will rescue Nigeria from the misgovernance of APC.

“We also had in our meeting our candidate in Anambra governorship election, where we received briefing from him on how prepared our party is in Anambra and to confirm to you and Nigerians that all of us are united in supporting our party in Anambra.

“By the grace of God, we shall work assiduously towards winning the Anambra election.

“Also, we have discussed the forthcoming convention and you will hear from NEC tomorrow (Today) what the position is going to be.“

The National Executive Committee of the party is expected to take far-reaching decisions on the zoning arrangement for party offices today.



https://punchng.com/were-prepared-to-rescue-nigeria-from-apcs-misrule-pdp-govs/?amp

