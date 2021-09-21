People Won’t Tell You The Truth Until You Reach Abroad – Nigerian Man (Photo)

People Won’t Tell You The Truth Until You Reach Abroad – Nigerian Man (Photos)

A Turkey-based Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate his awful experience in Cyprus before he eventually relocated to Turkey.

The man, identified as @Klaws09 on Twitter, shared this while reacting to a tweet of a lady who warned Nigerians to beware of travelling to “low-budget” European countries out of desperation to leave the country.

He seconded a claim on the fact that ‘abroad is different from obodo oyinbo‘ and narrated that the second he landed in Cyprus, he regretted the decision of leaving Nigeria.

@Klaws09 wrote on twitter;

“People are suffering in Cyprus and our people are trooping in there every day. I see shege there shaa..

Them tell me calm down, calm down I no gree, I wan go abroad by all means. So I went, after my stop over in Istanbul airport then finally landing in Ercan airport Cyprus, na then my eye cleared.

Airport be like warehouse. My guy that came to pick me up started laughing with his friends because he could see my disappointment from the looks on my face, empty land everywhere. You don’t even need any visa to enter Cyprus, just get your O’level documents then you will pay some Turkish airline agent some amount then you’re free to fly (ok to board).

Very expensive country to live in with nothing to show for it, you pay house rents in pounds whereas the country currency is (Turkish lira) TL. No job, bad water wey chop my hair finish. The sun in Cyprus is like hell fire. One day I left my shoe outside for some hours, came back My shoe don melt bro, I cried.

In less then a month I don black finish. I started looking for a way out to turkey been the nearest exit, I shaa got the visa before turkey stopped granting visas to people in Cyprus because once Dey enter Turkey, them no Dey come back. I can’t even wish my worst enemy Cyprus and bad part be say , people won’t even tell you how bad it is until you enter. Them go laugh you say na ”tellth no bo” say you come use your eye see am.

Some people couldn’t last one week in Cyprus, they went back to Nigeria.

The rate of prostitution there now is even alarming , $200 for 2 rounds with abeg ooo.

Lagos island fine pass north Cyprus by far, just say light Dey but apart from that nothing to see in Cyprus just premium suffer”.

Yabaleft Online

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...