Pep Guardiola Vs Thomas Tuchel: Complete Head-To-Head Record

The rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel is becoming more and more storied.

battles between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City and Chelsea. While results were decidedly one sided over in Germany, the tide has been turning ever since Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s how Guardiola and Tuchel have fared when their teams have battled it out in the past.

1. Bayern Munich 4-1 Mainz (19/10/2013)

Guardiola was at the beginning of his Bayern stint here, and the team at his disposal was pretty immense.

2. Mainz 0-2 Bayern Munich (22/3/2014)

The return fixture proved to be one of Tuchel’s final games at Mainz, as he left at the end of the season.

3. Bayern Munich 5-1 Borussia Dortmund (4/10/2015)

Tuchel’s next job came at Borussia Dortmund, where he replaced Jurgen Klopp who had seen BVB finish seventh after two title wins and two second place finishes.

4. Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Bayern Munich (5/3/2016)

This was hardly an enthralling contest between Germany’s two biggest clubs, but it did yield Tuchel’s first league point against Guardiola.

5. Bayern Munich 0-0 Borussia Dortmund (4-3 on penalties) (21/5/2016)

The third meeting between the two sides in 2015/16 came in the DFB-Pokal final, and Bayern continued Guardiola’s unbeaten run over Tuchel with victory on penalties.

6. Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City (17/4/2021)

Tuchel and Guardiola’s first meeting in England came in the FA Cup semi finals, and it gave the former his first ever victory over the latter.

7. Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea (8/5/2021)

This was probably the point where the odds on Chelsea winning the 2020/21 Champions League final started to drop. City remained the favourites, but Tuchel had now beaten Guardiola’s outfit twice with his Blues.

8. Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (29/5/2021)

Tuchel stretched his record against Guardiola’s City to three wins from three games with his Chelsea with the grandest victory of them all.

Chelsea face Manchester city on saturday

What is your prediction

