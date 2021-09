Uproar as Pere’s fans storm Ilupeju to protest against BBNaija’s new twist

Some fans of Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Pere are protesting what they termed the “unfair treatment” of their favourite by Big Brother. Pere was removed from the main house on Sunday and put in the White Room with Angel for them to do a task in order to get the final slot in the last week of the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGSYnVOGTaE

