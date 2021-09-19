Pero Adeniyi, Tuface’s Babymama Implores Trolls To Brush Their Wigs

Pero Adeniyi, Tuface’s babymama and mother of three of his kids has issued an advice to trolls coming for her.

Remember that Tubaba fled to America recently and Annie came crying online, she claimed he left for the US to see Pero and she vowed to scatter everywhere. Previous thread HERE

Annie and Pero also settled a few years back, but I guess that is short lived.

Tuface’s recent post on his 46th birthday apologizing for being an imperfect human while sharing a picture of him and Annie might be responsible for the trolls’ attack on Pero. You can find the birthday post HERE.



SOURCE: Her Instagram Page

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...