Peter Okoye Celebrates Wife, Lola Omotayo On Her Birthday

Nigeria singer Peter Okoye better known as Mr.P, of the defunct Psquare has celebrated his wife Lola Omotayo on her birthday today September 2.

The singer in his birthday message, stated that he wants to remind his wife of how wonderful she is not only to him, but to everyone around her.

The singer took to his verified Instagram page to celebrate his wife and wrote:

To my dear Wife,
HAPPY BIRTHDAY.
I want to take this opportunity to remind you how wonderful you are, not only to me but to all the people whose lives you touched everyday.

