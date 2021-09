Angry Pharmacist expressed disappointment at the food sold to him for N2,500 was packaged with Ponmo and Egg.

See the phamercist post below:

DON OF LAGOS @RowlyDaDon:

“I feel bad about the fact that vendors try to play smart You can do anything to me but not to think of cheating me I asked for food plug, I trusted the recommendation & ordered without doing much vetting See what you now brought to me for 2,500 This isn’t fair…egg & ponmo?”

