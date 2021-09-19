Photos From The Baptism Of Cubana Chief Priest’s Son

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest shared pictures from his son’s baptism and former Super Eagles player, Emmanuel Emenike played the role of Godfather to the little boy, IgbereTV reports.

Cubana Chief Priest captioned the photos on Instagram;

“My Son Pulled Up To House Of God For Baptism On An All White @dolcegabbana Drip I Love You My Twin @_deangels ❤️ Thank You For Giving Me A Twin In A Son @emenike_9 Wetin Be Your GodSon Monthly Salary ? Na Dollar Paschal Jnr. Dey Collect.

#CelebrityBarMan #DrEzeMuo #Mazi46Cows”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAChibqNTb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

