Photos Of New Delta Poly SUG President Caused Uproar Online

Update from Siggy.ng

Nigerian internet users have expressed their great surprises towards recent photos of the newly elected SUG President of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Comr. Choice Christopher with the school Rector Buldr. Prof. Emmanuel A.

The photos appeared online after the pretty lady celebrated emerging the female SUG president of the institution, Siggy reports.

She said, “With my Rector, Buldr. Prof. Emmanuel A. and my humble self. WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOESN’T TRULY EXIST. #Choiceberry.”

The photos quickly circulated online for obvious reasons, people couldn’t tell the rector from the SUG president due to their contrasting physical looks.

A Facebook user identified as Comr. Emmy Boo shared photos of the duo with an emoji that expresses shock.

Reposting the photo of the rector and SUG president on Facebook, Oparaji Franklyn wondered, ““Pls who is the Rector and Who is the SUG President?”

Many social media users have since dropped funny comments to the photo on Siggy.ng page as they all wonder the same thing

https://siggy.ng/see-photos-of-new-delta-poly-sug-president-that-caused-uproar-online/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...