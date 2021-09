Felix Olajide Sowore, the immediate younger brother of Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore was buried today at Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA of Ondo State, IgbereTV reports.

Olajide Sowore was murdered by herders/kidnappers on September 4 2021.

He fathered four children.

See photos below.

https://www.facebook.com/803267836/posts/10161883822097837/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...