Pictures Of Gianni Infantino And Babajide Sanwo-Olu At The Aisha Buhari Cup

SANWO-OLU, FIFA PRESIDENT GRACE FOOTBALL PITCH AS AISHA BUHARI CUP KICKS OFF IN LAGOS

•Nigeria’s Super Falcons Trash Mali’s Team 2-0

Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, became the cynosure of the global soccer lenses on Wednesday, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was joined by the President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, to attend the opening round of the maiden Aisha Buhari Women Cup.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons played against Mali’s Les Aiglonnes in the international tournament hosted by the Lagos State Government at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Patrice Motsepe, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, and top FIFA officials joined in Infantino’s entourage to the stadium.

Also, Lagos First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and members of the Lagos State’s Executive Council stormed the stadium for the tournament.

The International friendly tournament, sponsored by MTN Nigeria and supported by Lagos State Government, was initiated to promote female football in Africa, gender equality and draw attention to development issues affecting women.

The first half of the opening match ended with a draw. However, 83 minutes into the second half, Super Falcons’ forward, Gift Monday, scored a goal, leaving the Malian side disoriented.

At 91 minutes into the added time, Monday again netted another goal, giving the Falcons victory over their opponents.

Six nations are participating in the contest, which will draw to a close on September 21. Other participants include South Africa, Morocco, Ghana, and Cameroon.

The tournament continues tomorrow (Thursday) with Cameroon’s Les Lionnes Indomptables slugging it out against Moroccan Atlas Lionesses.



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=217942460363815&id=100064441879510

