Pilot Modifies Plane So His Golden Retriever Can Fly With Him (Pics)

WALKIES IN THE AIR : GOLDEN retriever Gus is on cloud ca-nine as he takes to the air with pilot owner Justin Coleman.

The pet has been taking turns joining him in his RV-9A aircraft since he was 12 weeks old.

Justin, 42, of Denver, Colorado, US, said: “I’ve adjusted the plane, removing the passenger side stick so they can’t knock it accidentally.

“Gus has shown an affinity for steep turns and momentary negative-Gs, so we do that occasionally.”

Now his younger dog Dora is tagging along too. Justin added: “They are more relaxed than most human passengers.”

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16261533/pilot-golden-retriever-flight-plane/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...