Please Can You Recommend A Good Computer ICT Training Center?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Am a self-taught Python programmer(UDEMY, YouTube), learning has been hard cause of so many distractions. My parents ain’t understanding, They think I am wasting my time on my laptop. So many distracting errands, and it’s limiting my learning.

So I plan on going to a training center to learn to code and also due to the erroneous belief that my Parents possess that I have must a “certificate” in what ever I am doing…

I call on nairaland Elders to recommend a good computer ICT training center and maybe some career advice.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: