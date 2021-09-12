Pogba And Burna Boy Do Focus Dance After Manchester Utd Win (Photos, Video)

Paul Pogba and Burna Boy showed off their Focus dance moves after Manchester United’s win against Newcastle.

Burna Boy was present at Old for the Newcastle Match alongside other celebrities to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

During the match, Pogba provided two assists and now has 7 assists in four Premier League match.

After the Newcastle match, Pogba joined Burna Boy at the Parklife Festival and performed some dance moves together.

Pogba and Burna Boy did the famous Focus Dance, including singing together on the stage.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUPYH9xIdPw

