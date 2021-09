Happened just now. A building was on fire in my neighborhood in Poland, I missed all the real action, the smoke is the aftermath of the fire after it had been put out. I think the firefighters in this city are bored because only one or two tankers would have done the job, but four heavy duty tankers are here with a police van too.

Its almost midnight so it’s dark but would be posting photos tomorrow of the building when it’s sun is out.

