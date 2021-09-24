‘Police Accused Me Of Being A Yahoo Boy & Took Me To ATM & Withdrew All I Had’

A Nigerian man, Vincent Desmond @vincentdesmond_ has shared his experience with the police in Lagos. He wrote:

“I got stopped by the police at Gbagada this afternoon and after accusing me of being a yahoo boy and manhandling me and attempting to take me to their station, they took me to the ATM and made me withdraw pretty much all that I had in my account.”

After this happened, I got stopped by another set — dressed in army uniform. Despite explaining who I was and that I had already been stopped by and extorted by another set minutes ago, they insisted on me giving them money. They’ve taken everything from me. I am actually crying.

