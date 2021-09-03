Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Attempt To Rob ABSU Students, 3 Others (Pics)

Anti-Cultism Unit of Abia state police command on Command on 31 August 2021 arrested 18-year-old Nwosu Chibuike, a native of Ajata Olokoro for laying siege with intent to rob passersby at Uchenna road junction Umuahia and further attack some students at Abia State University, Uturu, ABN TV reports.

Parading the suspect on Thursday in Umuahia, Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Janet Agbede said he was arrested with one locally made pistol and three live cartridges.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwR_lHWWFPs

“His confessional statement led to the arrest of: Ubani Hillary ‘m’ aged 27 yrs of Ikputu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North but reside at Amuzukwu in Umuahia South LGA.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of: Mrs. Ego Iniocent, of Amizi Qlokoro Umuahia South, a dealer in live ammunitions and the recovery of thirteen live cartridges while Edith Okiyi also of Amizi Olokoro was arrested in possession of two single barrel long guns which she cannot account for.

“Investigation revealed that Nwosu Chibuike and Ubani Hilary belong to a gang of deadly armed robbers/cultists that were on the move to attack some students at Abia State University, Uturu. Also, Mrs. Ego Innocent and Edith 0ky were discovered to be suppliers of arms and ammunitions to the deadly gang” she said :

She added, “I would like to use this medium to inform Parents, Guardians, and organised groups to caution their children, wards, and members not to involve in any criminal act as the Police in conjunction with other security agencies will not compromise their professional calls.”

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/police-arrest-18-year-old-for-attempt-to-rob-absu-students-three-others-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...