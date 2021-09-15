Police Arrest Abia State Waste Management Official For Killing Teenager

Police arrest Abia State Waste Management Official for allegedly killing teenager over waste disposal.

A waste management official said to be working for Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, has been arrested following the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Mr Okeugo Ugonna allegedly killed Daniel Ogbonna near a waste receptacle along Asa road, Aba, Abia State.

Ogbonna, who resided at No. 36 St. Michael’s Road, reportedly went to the receptacle at 5:30pm on Sunday, September 12, to dispose of his waste but the receptacle was full.

Having noticed that those who went there before him disposed of their waste behind the receptacle, he followed suit and left.

However, another staff identified as Biggy was alleged to have asked Ugonna to arrest the victim for disposing of his waste outside the receptacle.

Ugonna allegedly went after the boy, dragged him back, and gave him a blow that sent Ogbonna to the tarred surface of the road and he died instantly.

On noticing the boy had died, Biggy and other staff attempted to escape from the scene. Biggy was able to run away but Ugonna was apprehended by locals who later handed him over to the police.

Ugonna has been arrested while the search for Biggy is still on.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/police-arrest-abia-state-waste-management-official-for-allegedly-killing-teenager-over-waste-disposal.html

