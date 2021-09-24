Police Arrest Officer Who Raped Abia Poly Student (Video)

Abia State Police Command under the indefatigable and crime-busting leadership of CP, Janet Agbede, a mother and sister has finally arrested the irritant police officer CPL Nwachukwu Chinedu, who allegedly raped a student of Abia State Polytechnic Aba.

ABN TV reports that the incident had on Thursday caused heavy protest in the student community who demanded justice for their violated colleague.

It also led to heavy traffic gridlock along Aba/Owerri Aba.

In a press release on Friday signed by the PPRO of the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, CP Agbede made available to ABN TV, expressed regret over the disgraceful act allegedly committed by CPL Nwachukwu Chinedu.

According to the statement, after visiting the victim in the hospital and obtaining information from her, an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede, being a woman and a mother has been on her toes with other officers in the command to douse the tension and to find out what actually happened. The Commissioner of Police and her management team visited and listened to the victim in the hospital.

“After hearing from the victim, a serious investigation started through which the police man, Cpl. Nwachukwu Chinedu that committed the barbaric act was arrested but not attached to Rapid Response Squad Aba (RRS) as alleged by the protesters” she said.

The CP while appealing to the Polytechnic community and the public to exercise patience assures that investigation will be fast-tracked and made public, assuring that justice will be done.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore, appeal to Abia Polytechnic community and the general public to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of Police investigation which is ongoing and would be fast-tracked and made public to ensure justice and actually the law will take its course.”

On how it all began, the statement said, “On 23 September 2021 at about 0915hrs, the Area Commander of Aba received information that students of Abia State Polytechnic were on protest along Aba/Owerri Aba.

“The Area Commander and his personnel along with other security agencies met the protesters. They were advised not to carry on with the protest. They from there, met the School Acting Rector, Associate Professor Kalu Osonwa Okorie in the campus.. The Area Commander further advised the students to be peaceful and law abiding.

“In response, they then listed their grievances to include:

Postponement of the students examinations.

Neglect by Abia State government and the school authority in terms of their welfare.

The deteriorating condition of the school,

Raping of their female student by a police man.

“After listening to the grievances, they were advised that their grievances would be channelled to the appropriate authorities and justice will be done.”

Earlier, the state government had in a press release assured that it will do anything to ensure that the rape victim gets justice.

