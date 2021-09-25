Police Beat Man To Death In Bayelsa ‘Over A Crime He Knew Nothing Of’ (Graphic Pix)

As shared by Opatch #EndSARS @sileizibe:

“Beaten to death today by the @PoliceNG after a mass raiding in yenagoa over a crime He knew nothing of. Goodluck Esegi, he was 23. One of the police men is known as officer Chris of Operation Puff Adder.”

