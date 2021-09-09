Policeman Shoots Colleague To Death Over Affair With Wife

A police inspector, Ya’u Yakubu, has reportedly shot dead his colleague, Basharu Alhassan, over alleged affair with his wife.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday night in Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State when Mr Yakubu fired his gun at Mr Alhassan, following altercation.

The deceased was rushed to the Wudil General Hospital by his colleagues where he was confirmed dead.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, but dismissed the allegation of adultery, saying that the disagreement between the duo was as a result of transfer of place of work.

According to the police spokesperson, Mr Yakubu was enraged because late Alhassan laughed at him over a transfer out of Warawa Area to a remote location.

Mr Kiyawa added that the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, had ordered the transfer of the case to the command headquarters for further investigation.



https://dailynigerian.com/policeman-shoots-colleague/

