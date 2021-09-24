Policemen Rape 3 Students, Abia Poly Students Protest (Photos, Video)

Abia state polytechnic students protest the alleged raping of an 18-yr-old female student of the institution by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Aba, Abia State.

The students who staged the protest today, September 23 at the school premises, were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions airing their grievances, Siggy reports.

They revealed that RRS officers had arrested six of their colleagues, three boys, and three girls at a lodge close to the school on Wednesday, September 22, but later released five of them after extorting them, leaving an 18-year-old girl behind.

The girl was later found hospitalized and in critical condition. According to the victim, she was raped by three officers while in detention.

The students also protested over non accreditation of some engineering courses. They blocked the Aba-Owerri Expressway during the protest.

Following the protest, the semester examination earlier scheduled to commence today has been postponed till further notice, Siggy.ng gathered.

https://siggy.ng/policemen-rape-18-year-old-student-abia-poly-student-protest-hard/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeISsIZ3tTA

Abia Poly students protest alleged rape by police, non accreditation

Protesting students of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba yesterday brought academic activities to a standstill as they took over the Aba- Owerri road protesting the alleged rape of three female students of the institution by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), in Aba.

This is even as the students also protested the non accreditation of the Civil Engineering department of the Polytechnic.

Some of the placards displayed during the protest include; “Say No to Rape”‘, “Sell this school and give us our money back”, among others.

The students of the Department of Civil Engineering lamented that they are being given certificates bearing Department of Building on graduation and urged the Abia State government and the management of the Polytechnic to expedite action to accredit the department to enable them graduate with certificates bearing Civil Engineering.

On the alleged rape of students by RRS operatives ,the students stated that three female students residing at a Lodge near the Aba North council headquarters were raped and taken to an undisclosed hospital in the area.

The students lamented that some personnel of the RRS team have been sexually assaulting them at their Lodge.

While addressing the protesting students, Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Kalu Osonwa, explained that he got information that the RRS men were assaulting students.

He vowed to ensure that no student is sexually harassed and promised that the management of the Polytechnic will look into the complaints, including the non accreditation of the department of civil Engineering.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer,Abia State Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/abia-poly-students-protest-alleged-rape-by-police-non-accreditation/

