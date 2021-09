The AC seems not working, so everyone had to help themselves by using hand-fan to blow air, while the Journey lasted. From the video, the Airline reads Arik.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcNSWvvmEQ4

This is similar to a video shared in 2014 by SaharaReporters when Banky W laments sudden Heat inside a flight from Nigeria to New York.

May God help us in this country.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUDrwgKg1eo/?utm_medium=copy_link

