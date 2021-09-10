Possibility Specialists Boss, Abraham Arrested Over ₦39 Million Alleged Fraud

The fears expressed by some investors that any ponzi scheme like company may be another scam waiting to happen, may have been confirmed following the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer, Possibility Specialist Global Resources, Egona Abraham, popularly known as Father Abraham, for allegedly swindling a woman, Eneanza Amala, to the tune of N39m under the scheme.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Police operatives at State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) have arrested Father Abraham, alongside his personal assistant, Violet Buzuabe, for fraud.

The duo reportedly conspired and obtained the money from the victim under the false pretence of investing in the company with an undisclosed profit accurring to her.

However, it turned out to be a scam at the end of the day, after she waited to have returns on her invested money to no avail.

She then requested for the intitial money so that she can move on with her life and at that point, they started dribbling her and failed to give her the money.

The matter was reported to the Police, who investigated Father Abraham and his assistant, Violet and found them culpable for the alleged fraud.

They were subsequently charged before the Ogba Magistrates Court for conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and stealing.

The Police alleged that Father Abraham had obtained the money through his two bank accounts at GTBANK and Union Bank and defrauded the victim, an offence which attracts several years of imprisonment if he is tried and found guilty before the Court.

They pleaded not guilty.w

The prosecutor, Inspector Lucky Ihiehie, asked the Court to give a date for hearing to enable the Police to prove that the defendants actually committed the alleged offence since they pleaded not guilty before Court.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Layinka, granted them bail in the sum of N5m each with two sureties in like sum. The Court ordered that the sureties must show evidence of means of livelihood and proof of payment of taxes.

They were remanded in custody pending when they will perfect their bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 20th December, 2021, for mention.

https://pmexpressng.com/possibility-specialists-ponzi-scheme-boss-abraham-in-police-net-for-swindling-customer-n39m/

