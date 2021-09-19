President Buhari Appoints Araraume, Okadigbo, Kyari Into NNPC Board

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 9 people into the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

It can be recalled that the President ordered on Sunday, that the NNPC should be fully incorporated in line with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of commencement of the Act in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the Company.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that President Buhari has approved the appointment of the Board and Management of the NNPC Limited, with effect from the date of incorporation of the Company.

Chairman of the Board is Senator Ifeanyi Ararume

Chief Executive Officer is Mr. Mele Kyari

Chief Financial Officer is Umar I Ajiya

Other Board members are;

Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East)

Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central)

Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West)

Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo (South East)

Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South)

Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).



https://politicsnigeria.com/just-in-buhari-appoints-araraume-okadigbo-kyari-into-nnpc-board-list/

