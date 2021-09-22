President Buhari Condoles With King Sunny Ade Over Death Of His Wife, Risikat

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONDOLES WITH KING SUNNY ADE, LAGOS STATE GOVT OVER PASSING OF HON. RISIKAT AJOKE ADEGEYE

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade over passing of his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, who was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly, IgbereTV reports.

The President condoles with the Lagos State Government, House of Assembly members, her friends and political associates, urging trust in God at the very difficult time.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will comfort her husband, family and loved ones, while granting her soul eternal rest.



Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 22, 2021

