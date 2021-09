The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) , bids goodbye to New York after the 76th UNGA.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has departed the New York for Nigeria.

The President arrived the United States last Sunday ahead of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, held at the world body’s headquarters.

He is expected to arrive Nigeria on Monday.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...