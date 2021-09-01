President Buhari Sacks Two Ministers, Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the ministers of power and agric, Peoples Gazette has learnt.

The president relieved Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono of their cabinet positions on Wednesday.

The minister of environment has been named as the agric minister; while the minister of state for works and housing has been asked to act as substantive power minister.

The development came at today’s federal executive council meeting.

