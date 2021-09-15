Prince Kpokpogri Denies Being Detained By DSS (Video)

The ex-boyfriend of Nollywood, Prince Kpokpogri has gone on Instagram live to debunk reports that he was picked up by the Department of States Services, DSS.

On Wednesday, September 15, documents surfaced on social media alleging blackmail and extortion by Kpokpogri against actress Tonto.

It was also claimed that Kpokpogri was picked up by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the controversy.

In an Instagram live session via his handle on Wednesday, September 15, Kpokpogri stated that he’s currently in his home contrary to rumours of his arrest.

He said in the video: “I was not picked up by anybody, I am at home.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzvJRjnw7vo

